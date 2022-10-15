MPD warns of possible phone call scams

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is warning residents of a potential caller scam where the scammer pretends to be a police captain asking for money.

Officials say a citizen recently alerted them that they had gotten a call from someone pretending to be from MPD.

The caller, pretending to be a captain with Madison police, told the citizen that they had missed a court date and had to pay money at a local kiosk to make up for the missed court date. MPD said the citizen fortunately knew that it was a phony call and didn’t give any information.

MPD reminded residents in a report that it will never ask a citizen to provide money, cards or other valuables. If a scammer does contact you, MPD said you can always hang up the phone and call dispatch at 608-255-2345 to make sure an officer is actually trying to contact you.

Those with information about this scam or others is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
The Packers play in London for the first time.
Packers in London Preview: Where to watch and what to watch for
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison