MPD warns of possible phone call scams

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is warning residents of a potential caller scam where the scammer pretends to be a police captain asking for money.

Officials say a citizen recently alerted them that they had gotten a call from someone pretending to be from MPD.

The caller, pretending to be a captain with Madison police, told the citizen that they had missed a court date and had to pay money at a local kiosk to make up for the missed court date. MPD said the citizen fortunately knew that it was a phony call and didn’t give any information.

MPD reminded residents in a report that it will never ask a citizen to provide money, cards or other valuables. If a scammer does contact you, MPD said you can always hang up the phone and call dispatch at 608-255-2345 to make sure an officer is actually trying to contact you.

Those with information about this scam or others is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.