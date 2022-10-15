Obama coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Barack Obama will come to Milwaukee in late October to support Wisconsin democrats.

Obama will join the Wisconsin Democratic Party in hosting an early vote rally October 29 in Milwaukee. The event will promote democrats on the November ballot, including Mandela Barnes, Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“From restoring access to reproductive health to defending democracy and Wisconsinites’ right to vote, the stakes couldn’t be higher,” The Democratic Party of Wisconsin said in a statement.

Obama will be joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Gwen Moore and other Democrats from across the state.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has yet to announce the time and place of the event.

