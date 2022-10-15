Obama coming to Wisconsin to campaign for Wisconsin Democrats

Former President Barack Obama will come to Milwaukee in late October to support Wisconsin...
Former President Barack Obama will come to Milwaukee in late October to support Wisconsin democrats.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former President Barack Obama will come to Milwaukee in late October to support Wisconsin democrats.

Obama will join the Wisconsin Democratic Party in hosting an early vote rally October 29 in Milwaukee. The event will promote democrats on the November ballot, including Mandela Barnes, Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.

“From restoring access to reproductive health to defending democracy and Wisconsinites’ right to vote, the stakes couldn’t be higher,” The Democratic Party of Wisconsin said in a statement.

Obama will be joined by Senator Tammy Baldwin, Rep. Gwen Moore and other Democrats from across the state.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has yet to announce the time and place of the event.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Hopeful tenants await a chance at affordable housing.
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
File photo of money
Wisconsin lottery sees 3 big winners in just one week
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting

Latest News

(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Wisconsin Gov. Evers, Michels display differences in debate
Culver's is bringing back the CurderBurger from Oct. 12 - Oct. 31, 2022.
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
The Lake Mills Police Department is searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Culver's...
Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons