Partnership releases limited-time ale, raises money for Clean Lakes Alliance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In April, a partnership between two companies released a limited-edition blond ale to raise money for the Clean Lakes Alliance, and now they’re doing it again.

This fall, the Hop Haus Brewing Company and Honeybee Cannabis Company are teaming up again to raise money for the Clean Lakes Alliance, this time releasing a limited-edition honey nut brown ale.

Hop Haus Brewing Company is using honey from the Honeybee Cannabis Company to create a honey nut brown ale called “Bee’s Nuts.”

“We gave it a funny name but raising money for a good cause is no joke,” Honeybee Cannabis Company President Wade Woods said. “The more attention we can call to the lakes – especially in the fall – the more people will consider them year-round.”

Hop Haus Brewing Company made a limited quantity of the nut brown ale that is available on tap at 23 locations and in 16-ounce four-packs at 30 locations.

A portion of the sales of the limited-edition beer will be donated to Clean Lakes Alliance.

“Supporting local nonprofits and partnering with other local businesses is something we feel very passionate about,” Hop Haus Brewing Company Brewer Phil Hoechst said. “It’s fun to experiment with honey in our beer, offer our fans something new, and raise money for our lakes.”

This is the third time these two companies have partnered for fundraising.

“Our vision says that we see a future in which the lakes are the center of the community,” Clean Lakes Alliance Founder and Executive Director James Tye said. “When we have a community-wide product like this beer, we know it will help attract community-wide support for our local lakes.”

Check here for a complete list of locations where Bee’s Nuts is available.

