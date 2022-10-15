Winning City of Madison trash compactor names to be announced Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the Sycamore Avenue trash and recycling compactors are set to be announced on Friday, the City of Madison revealed.

The city held an election earlier this year in June and July for Madison residents to pick the names of new trash and electric compactors used at the drop-off site 4602 Sycamore Avenue. over 2,200 votes were received and counted.

On Friday, the two names with the highest number of points will be revealed, along with a breakdown of the voting totals, city officials said.

Over 500 unique name suggestions were received from residents prior to the election. When this list was whittled down, 10 finalists for the trash and recycling compactor were selected. According to the city, the public was then asked to selection 5 names for each compactor:

The finalists for the trash compactor vote:

Alexander Cramilton

Bill S. PressTrash, Esquire

Compressor X

Crush Farley

Debris Larson

General George S. Flatten

Harry Squasher

Oscar

Rosie the Rubbisher

Smashley Simpson

Squarin’ Rodgers

Squashbob Trashpants

The Crusher

TrashKhaaaaaan!

Trashy McTrashface

The finalist names for the recycling compactor vote:

(Shut Up, Wesley!) Crusher

CompacTed Theodore Logan

Compatrick

Compressica Simpson

Crushin’ Bob Laflatten

Flatten Oswalt

George Squashington

Lin Manuel Squaranda

Princess Press

Pulverine

Recycly Recyclerson

Ron Squeezely

Sir Crushalot

Stone Cold Squeeze Often

The Comingler

Each first-place selection earned five points, second place votes got four points and so on in the June/July vote, the city said.

