Winning City of Madison trash compactor names to be announced Friday

The currently nameless recycling compactor at the Sycamore Ave drop-off site
The currently nameless recycling compactor at the Sycamore Ave drop-off site(City of Madison)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the Sycamore Avenue trash and recycling compactors are set to be announced on Friday, the City of Madison revealed.

The city held an election earlier this year in June and July for Madison residents to pick the names of new trash and electric compactors used at the drop-off site 4602 Sycamore Avenue. over 2,200 votes were received and counted.

On Friday, the two names with the highest number of points will be revealed, along with a breakdown of the voting totals, city officials said.

Over 500 unique name suggestions were received from residents prior to the election. When this list was whittled down, 10 finalists for the trash and recycling compactor were selected. According to the city, the public was then asked to selection 5 names for each compactor:

The finalists for the trash compactor vote:

  • Alexander Cramilton
  • Bill S. PressTrash, Esquire
  • Compressor X
  • Crush Farley
  • Debris Larson
  • General George S. Flatten
  • Harry Squasher
  • Oscar
  • Rosie the Rubbisher
  • Smashley Simpson
  • Squarin’ Rodgers
  • Squashbob Trashpants
  • The Crusher
  • TrashKhaaaaaan!
  • Trashy McTrashface

The finalist names for the recycling compactor vote:

  • (Shut Up, Wesley!) Crusher
  • CompacTed Theodore Logan
  • Compatrick
  • Compressica Simpson
  • Crushin’ Bob Laflatten
  • Flatten Oswalt
  • George Squashington
  • Lin Manuel Squaranda
  • Princess Press
  • Pulverine
  • Recycly Recyclerson
  • Ron Squeezely
  • Sir Crushalot
  • Stone Cold Squeeze Often
  • The Comingler

Each first-place selection earned five points, second place votes got four points and so on in the June/July vote, the city said.

