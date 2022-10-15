Wisconsin leads Michigan State 14-7 at halftime

The Badgers travelled to East Lansing for the first time since 2016.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen during second half of an NCAA football game against...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen during second half of an NCAA football game against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Washington State beat Wisconsins 17-14. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, MI (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers lead Michigan State 14-7 at halftime in East Lansing.

The Badgers defense started off the game strong, holding former UW running back Jalen Berger to two yards on two carries in the Spartan’s opening drive and they were forced to punt. Then on Michigan State’s following drive, the Badgers would have a goal line stand to stop the Spartans once again.

With Chez Mellusi out for the game with a wrist injury, sophomore Braelon Allen was getting the bulk of the carries. Allen would have six carries in the Badgers’ opening drive, and would punch it in from the one-yard line to get Wisconsin on the board 7-0.

Near the end of the first on Wisconsin’s two, quarterback Graham Mertz would have a costly interception, that would lead to a Berger touchdown to tie it up at seven.

Badgers responded from the pick and in the second quarter Allen would have another touchdown to make it 14-7 Wisconsin.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

