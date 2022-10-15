Wisconsin leads Michigan State 14-7 at halftime

EAST LANSING, MI (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers lead Michigan State 14-7 at halftime in East Lansing.

The Badgers defense started off the game strong, holding former UW running back Jalen Berger to two yards on two carries in the Spartan’s opening drive and they were forced to punt. Then on Michigan State’s following drive, the Badgers would have a goal line stand to stop the Spartans once again.

With Chez Mellusi out for the game with a wrist injury, sophomore Braelon Allen was getting the bulk of the carries. Allen would have six carries in the Badgers’ opening drive, and would punch it in from the one-yard line to get Wisconsin on the board 7-0.

#Badgers lengthy pregame status report



Cedrick Dort, Jackson Acker and Jake Cheney all out with head injuries pic.twitter.com/ZzKx2pq7Fb — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) October 15, 2022

Near the end of the first on Wisconsin’s two, quarterback Graham Mertz would have a costly interception, that would lead to a Berger touchdown to tie it up at seven.

Badgers responded from the pick and in the second quarter Allen would have another touchdown to make it 14-7 Wisconsin.

