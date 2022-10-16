2022 Sled Hockey Festival in Madison this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 Sled Hockey Festival is taking place in Madison this weekend.

Thirteen teams came together to enjoy the sport they love, including teams from Madison, Milwaukee, La Crosse, Minnesota, Chicago and other Midwest communities.

The festival has both youth and adult divisions and offers a weekend of hockey and camaraderie.

The event is held every October.

Mason Cofoid from the Wisconsin Skeeters said the sport is special to him.

“Hockey is hockey, no matter how you look at it. It’s kind of special to me that I can do something like this and be with my friends and bond with them,” Cofoid said.

As part of the festival, the USA Sled Hockey team was featured Saturday night at the Madison Ice Arena.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.