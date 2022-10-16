Beloit Police investigating string of car thefts

A stolen Hyundai from Rockford was found in Beloit.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit Police Department is investigating three incidents of car thefts that occurred this weekend.

A Hyundai Elantra was stolen from Rockford and was found in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in Beloit Saturday night with significant damage. 3 masked suspects were seen running from the car at around 9 p.m., Beloit PD said.

A red Chrysler 200 was stolen Saturday night but has not been found. Another vehicle was stolen from the same area but was later recovered. These car thefts may be related to several reports of reckless driving, according to officials.

Beloit PD believe these incidents may be connected.

Anyone with information regarding these car thefts should contact Beloit PD at (608) 364-6800.

