Getting colder before we get warmer

Stray showers today

Windy conditions through Tuesday

Very chilly mornings ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The start of the weekend was on the cooler side, but at least the skies were sunny. Today we’ll have mainly overcast skies, stronger winds, and even chillier temperatures. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25. Temperatures will remain in the upper 40s for most of the southern half of the state. A few isolated showers are possible around midday, but since our dew points are still very low I expect most of us to remain dry.

Unfortunately, temperatures get even colder before they start to get warmer. We’ll dip into the mid and upper 20s overnight, with a Freeze Warning in place for Dane county and locations eastward. I think many of us will see high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s on Monday, with more windy conditions.

Winds remain strong on Tuesday, but temperatures should be able to climb at least into the low 40s. From there, our warming trend begins! It’ll be a slow one, but we could see some 60s by Friday and maybe even mid-60s by next Saturday! Despite the cool temps, we’ll see a lot more sunshine through the second half of the week.

