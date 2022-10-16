Hundreds participate in Gilda’s Run/Walk in support of area families facing cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members laced up their sneakers Sunday morning in support of cancer survivors and their families.

Gilda’s Club Madison hosted their 15th Annual Run/Walk in Middleton. Participants could choose to partake in a 5K or walk a two-mile course before enjoying food and spending time with the community.

Brett Bjork is the father of Jennifer Bjork, who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in June. Bjork and his family have been involved with Gilda’s Club for over 10 years and highly recommend the support group for other survivors.

“My wife Carol is also a breast cancer survivor, so we’ve had cancer just like a lot of families that we’ve had to go through a couple times, couple different people,” Bjork said. “We always make it, because we always have such great support like Gilda and family support.”

Gilda’s Club Madison is dedicated to providing free emotional support and cancer education to both children and young adults living with any form of cancer, according to the organization.

Race results from today’s Run/Walk can be found here: https://runsignup.com/Race/Results/137777/#resultSetId-347589;perpage:100/

