Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’

The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers, and other organizations are also being showcased.

Executive Director Ali Larson said the event is being held in October to highlight National Coming Out Day on October 11.

“So, the statistics are that one in four children between 12 and 18 that come out to their parents unfortunately become homeless. And the statistics nation wide are even grander than that, Larson said. “Bringing awareness with this festival kind of zeroes in on the issue but also provides a celebration for those who are coming out and are celebrated all the way through the year.”

Larson also said the main goal of the festival is to encourage acceptance and inclusivity.

“Any level of acceptance that you can bring to the people around you shows that you care about them, so queer or not queer it doesn’t matter, as long as you’re with an open heart and standing in front of somebody willing to accept them for who they are, you’re already doing the work.”

The festival is being held until 8 p.m. Sunday. More details about the event can be found here: https://www.janesvillecvb.com/events/details/23871/Pride_in_the_Park.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.