Mayor Donna Douglas serving as Monroe’s first female mayor in 140 years

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Since 1884, only men have served as mayor in the town of Monroe, Wisconsin, until this year.

Mayor Donna Douglas was voted into office in April of this year. The Monroe native, who previously served two consecutive terms as Alderperson, was elected for a two-year terms as Monroe’s first female mayor.

Mayor Douglas, however, said that she did not try on capitalize on her gender while running for office.

“I think that the community, because of my experience more than the fact that I was a woman, was what they were really looking at. And I didn’t look at anything else but what I could do for the City of Monroe.” “And this is the city that I grew up in, on 21st Street, went to school here, and so this is my home.”

City clerk and treasurer Brittney Rindy has served the City of Monroe for four years and said Mayor Douglas is a great fit for the position.

“She’s been very involved in the community for her entire life, so I think it’s a very fun transition for her, to see her in that position and get to that point,” Rindy said. “A lot of her goals have revolved around the comprehensive plan of the City of Monroe, as well as intergovernmental cooperation and things as well.”

The Mayor said she is optimistic about the future of her hometown.

“I really have always had a special place in my heart because you know this is where I grew up, and it’s always been a thriving community, and it probably was more of an elderly community, but now we have many, many industries where young people are employed, and it’s a vibrant community.”

