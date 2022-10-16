MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident

Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early...
Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”(MGN)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St.

During the fight, a suspect injured the victims using a kubaton, according to MPD.

Officers at the scene were able to take two suspects into custody, but one suspect still remains at large. MPD said there is no known threat to the public, as the incident was targeted.

If anyone has any additional information/video of this incident please contact the City of Madison Police Department (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers (608) 266-6014.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several...
Amara opening soon, other changes coming to Hilldale this fall
Name released of driver killed in Dane Co. crash

Latest News

Students suffer severe burns
Several teens injured with serious burns after bonfire explosion in Pulaski
Design for a Difference free makeover revealed
Design for a Difference free makeover revealed
The 2022 Sled Hockey Festival is taking place in Madison this weekend.
2022 Sled Hockey Festival in Madison this weekend
Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman (0), who was defended by Wisconsin cornerback Jay...
Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin in double overtime 34-28