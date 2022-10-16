MPD: Suspect at large after ‘substantial battery’ suffered during incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a disturbance between family members early Sunday morning in which victims suffered “substantial battery.”

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a fight between family members that injured two victims in the 100 block of E. Main St.

During the fight, a suspect injured the victims using a kubaton, according to MPD.

Officers at the scene were able to take two suspects into custody, but one suspect still remains at large. MPD said there is no known threat to the public, as the incident was targeted.

If anyone has any additional information/video of this incident please contact the City of Madison Police Department (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers (608) 266-6014.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.