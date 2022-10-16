Packers tied with Jets 3-3 at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay packers are tied with the New York Jets 3-3 at halftime in Green Bay.

It was a slow start for the Packers offense, going three-and-out on their first two drives on the game.

At the start of the second quarter the Packers would have a chance to get on the board with a 47-yard field goal. Mason Crosby’s attempt was blocked and it’d remain scoreless at Lambeau.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers defense shut down the Jets in the first half. New York punted on their first five drives of the game, one of which was blocked and the Packers would recover on New York’s 36. The Packers defense also sacked Zach Wilson twice in the first half.

5th consecutive sack for Rashan Gary at Lambeau field, ties the record set by Za'Darius Smith #Packers — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) October 16, 2022

With the defense and special teams coming up with big plays, the Packers offense continued to fall flat. On 3rd & 1 Aaron Rodgers fumbled the ball and it was recovered by New York. The Jets would get down the field in six plays and Greg Zuerlein would make a 32-yard field goal to give New York a 3-0 lead.

Just before the half New York would attempt another field goal, Zuerlein would miss from 53 and the score would remain 3-0.

With three seconds Crosby would make a 29-yard field goal to tie the game up 3-3 at halftime.

