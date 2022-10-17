Amherst pursues legal action against WIAA after it forfeited team’s season

Amherst football
Amherst football(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Amherst High School is expected to appear in Portage County Circuit Court on Monday for an injunction hearing against the WIAA.

The legal action comes after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the football team must forfeit its six wins this season related to an ineligible player. The WIAA said a student-athlete participated in high school athletics for the 5th year... which is a violation of the rules.

Last Thursday, the Tomorrow River School District said they would not peruse legal recourse. On Friday, the district said it would pursue a restraining order in cooperation with the community.

A post on the district’s Facebook page says the goal of the temporary restraining order is to restore Amherst’s record and allow the team to participate in the playoffs while the case moves forward in court.

The hearing is at 11 a.m.

