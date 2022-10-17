Cemetery tours bringing history to life in Rock County

Oak Hill Cemetery tours begin at the Chapel.
Oak Hill Cemetery tours begin at the Chapel.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An opportunity at one Rock County cemetery is giving a glimpse into the lives of residents from the past who impacted the community.

The Rock County Historical Society is bringing history to life the last two weekends in October, providing new tours of the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.

Historical interpreters will be sharing the stories of eight former Janesville residents researched by local history expert Pete Skelly.

In prior years the cemetery tours have focused on area folks who have been commemorated with landmarks, but this year brings the stories of those who RCHS says “should have been commemorated” with buildings and roads named after them.

For the Chill at Oak Hill tours organizers ask the grounds be treated with respect when visiting, as Oak Hill is a working cemetery.

This year’s tour dates are set for Oct. 22 and Cct. 29 from noon – 4 p.m. All tours are outdoors and begin at Oak Hill Chapel.

Tour tickets are $10 and can be purchased on RCHS’s website, at the cemetery during tour hours, by calling 608-756-4509, or at the historical society’s gift shop.

