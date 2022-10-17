Dane Co. highlights emergency siren upgrade plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new Dane Co. budget proposal for next year includes a multimillion-dollar plan to upgrade the county’s emergency response sirens, the county executive’s office highlighted Monday morning.

The full proposed million budget was unveiled two weeks ago, with officials at the time using the opportunity to highlight some of the larger projects included in the $834 million plan. In a new statement, however, county leaders pointed out the $3 million initiative that would see the system improved and the sirens interconnected. Tying them together would allow for the sirens to be tested, monitored, and activated at the same time.

County Executive Joe Parisi explained using the up-to-date technology for keeping communities safe and described the proposal as one that would “help keep us on the cutting edge and, in turn, help families know when it is time to seek shelter.”

The upgrades will focus on improving the software that powers the siren system. One feature will connect Dane County to the National Weather Service, so that, when its forecasters declare a tornado warning, the sirens immediately sound. The county’s statement pointed out the current system has been around for a decade.

Dane Co. monitors and controls all sirens within the county, although municipal governments own 62 of them. Dane Co. Emergency Management is also responsible for testing them, which it does on the first Wednesday of the month, during severe weather season.

