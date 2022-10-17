Edgewood High School hosts second annual dance team showcase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dance teams from all across the capitol city will gather once again in October to perform under the same roof.

Edgewood High School is hosting the Mad City Showcase, the second annual dance team event, on Sunday, October 30 at the high school. The event aims to bring together the high school dance community in a non-competitive environment.

The event, at Edgewood’s Wilke Gymnasium, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and will feature performances from Edgewood, Vel Phillips Memorial, Madison West, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West and McFarland High Schools.

Ahead of the event — Edgewood High School Varsity Dance Team Head Coach Rachel Tilsen, and her two captains, Maddie Reuhl and Ava Bachhuber, sat down with NBC15 to talk about the upcoming showcase.

The event will also have a kids clinic the day before the event, on Saturday, October 29, where elementary school-aged kids are invited to learn a routine with the Edgewood dance team and then perform the routine in the showcase.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.