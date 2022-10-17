Evers, DNR announce beginning of PFAS firefighting foam collection for disposal

According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget...
According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers allocated $1 million to the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection intended for administration of a program to collect and dispose of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the start of a PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste collection and disposal program.

According to a media release from the Office of the Governor, the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers allocated $1 million to the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection intended for administration of a program to collect and dispose of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste.

The media release from the Office of the Governor says North Shore Environmental Construction Inc., a Wisconsin-based company, was selected to complete this project. They will be collecting and disposing of at least 25,000 gallons of PFAS-containing firefighting foam waste from fire departments throughout Wis.

“Protecting our state from harmful PFAS contamination is a top priority for my administration, and I’m proud of the work we’re doing to tackle this very real problem in communities throughout the state,” Evers said. “We also want to make sure our dedicated emergency services workers, who show up to work every day to keep their communities safe, are healthy, safe, and protected while they are on the job. The firefighting community has been instrumental in making this program a reality, and we’re grateful for all their work to learn about how they can help keep themselves and their communities safe from PFAS.”

Additional information is available in the full media release HERE.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons
Madison Forward Fund
Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments

Latest News

OTC hearing aids are set to be available at select Hy-Vee locations this week.
Know before you buy: Hearing aids are now ready over the counter
Dylan Lenz, 17, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
Suspect charged with stabbing teen, running her over
The event aims to bring together the high school dance community in a non-competitive...
Edgewood High School hosts second annual dance team showcase
Janesville hospital to host tree lighting fundraiser
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a string of scam calls.
Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams