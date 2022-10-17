Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor

In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: 46 minutes ago
“We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”

Dozens gathered in the Village of Windsor, sharing stories, singing songs, and saying prayers at the vigil Sunday evening, looking for answers following the officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

“Dane County Sheriff’s department should be ashamed of themselves, and they should be giving answers to the family and to the community, but they are hiding right now,” said Dahnweih.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Windsor, Wisconsin DOJ said.

Officials said a deputy made contact with a vehicle just after 6 p.m. at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle in the Village of Windsor. DOJ noted that during this contact, the deputy shot his gun.

Campbell was sent to the hospital with injuries, where he was pronounced dead. No law enforcement officials were injured during the incident. Officers were seen going in and out of the hotel, and one viewer sent a video of a Med Flight helicopter leaving the scene.

DOJ said the Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative assignment, per department policy. Forensic results indicate that Campbell died from firearm-related injuries, though additional testing is still underway, officials said.

But friends and family at Sunday’s vigil want more details surrounding the shooting and immediate action.

“Not absent from work, not suspended with paid leave, go straight to jail, just like anybody else that shoot and kill somebody, go to jail,” said family friend Jewel Adams.

