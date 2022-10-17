Janesville hospital to host tree lighting fundraiser

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville will light up a tree this holiday season to honor those who have passed away.

Through the 37th annual Love Light Tree fundraiser, patrons can make donations to add lights to the hospital’s tree. For every $3 donation, one light will be added to the tree. The name of each person honored or remembered will appear in The Janesville Gazette, according to Mercyhealth.

Those who donate $30-$99 will be listed as “patrons” in The Gazette. Those who donate $100 or more will be listed as “angel patrons” while businesses donating $200 or more will be listed as “corporate sponsors,” officials said.

The outdoor tree lighting ceremony is set for Monday, December 5 at 6 pm at the main entrance of the hospital. The tree will be lit nightly throughout the holiday season.

Funds will go directly to Wigs for Patients, Meals on Wheels and Hospitality House, according to officials. The donation deadline is December 2 for names to be included in The Gazette.

Donations can be made through Mercyhealth’s website.

