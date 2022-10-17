Janesville hospital to host tree lighting fundraiser

(WVIR)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville will light up a tree this holiday season to honor those who have passed away.

Through the 37th annual Love Light Tree fundraiser, patrons can make donations to add lights to the hospital’s tree. For every $3 donation, one light will be added to the tree. The name of each person honored or remembered will appear in The Janesville Gazette, according to Mercyhealth.

Those who donate $30-$99 will be listed as “patrons” in The Gazette. Those who donate $100 or more will be listed as “angel patrons” while businesses donating $200 or more will be listed as “corporate sponsors,” officials said.

The outdoor tree lighting ceremony is set for Monday, December 5 at 6 pm at the main entrance of the hospital. The tree will be lit nightly throughout the holiday season.

Funds will go directly to Wigs for Patients, Meals on Wheels and Hospitality House, according to officials. The donation deadline is December 2 for names to be included in The Gazette.

Donations can be made through Mercyhealth’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons
Madison Forward Fund
Madison sends first $500 guaranteed income payments

Latest News

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a string of scam calls.
Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams
RS sophomore Sarah Franklin at the Red & White Scrimmage at the UW Fieldhouse.
Sarah Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week
The School District of Beloit has selected Dr. Willie Garrison II as its next superintendent...
School District of Beloit picks new superintendent
The Dane Co. Executive Office highlighted a $3 million plan to upgrade the county's emergency...
Dane Co. highlights emergency siren upgrade plan