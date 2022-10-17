Madison police release image of car linked to sexual assault

The Madison Police Department releases an image of a vehicle linked to a sexual assault on...
The Madison Police Department releases an image of a vehicle linked to a sexual assault on Sept. 27, 2022.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released an image Monday of a blue sedan investigators linked to a sexual assault that occurred downtown late last month.

The image shows a blue, four-door sedan with a sunroof turning left. The new MPD update indicates the suspect was seen driving it before the attack and left the scene in a blue sedan afterwards, headed down W. Johnson Street.

Along with the image, the police department also fleshed out a description of the suspect, describing him as a heavyset Latino man in his mid-20s, standing approximately 5′8″ tall, with dark eyes and a moustache. The victim told investigators she saw markings all over his face, which could have been moles, acne, or scars.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark gray camouflage hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and shoes with white soles.

MPD previously reported that, on the night of Sept. 27, the victim was walking near the intersection of N. Bassett Street and W. Mifflin Street when a man approached her from behind. The attacker inappropriately groped and touched her before she started screaming, which sent him running away, the woman explained to investigators.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers, where tips can remain anonymous, by calling 608-266-6014, or going online at p3tips.com.

