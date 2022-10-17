Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI

Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning.

49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.

The crash caused severe damage to Fagan’s 2002 Ford and left Fagan himself with serious injuries.

He was transported by Shullsburg EMS to Lafayette County Memorial Hospital and later taken by Med Flight to UW Health. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Fagan was cited for failure to maintain control, as well as his 12th OWI.

