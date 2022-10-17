Rock County and MPD officials warn of phone scams

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a string of scam calls.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Madison Police Department alerted residents of call scams where scammers identify themselves as police officials asking for money.

On Monday, the Rock County Sherriff’s Office notified residents of fraudulent phone calls involving a scammer calling area residents and posing as Rock County Patrol Sergeant Reed. The caller told residents to send them money to resolve a legal matter.

On Friday, MPD reported a caller posing as a captain on their force who told a resident that they missed a court date and had to pay a penalty fee.

Rock County officials emphasize that neither the Sheriff’s Office nor their representatives will call citizens to ask for money. The Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to tell their family and friends about these scams and to report potential scams to the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents not to give personal information or make payments via phone calls unless they can verify the caller.

The scams are still under investigation, officials said.

