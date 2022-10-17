Sarah Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sarah Franklin has made quite the impact on the No. 5 Wisconsin volleyball team since transferring from Michigan State.

The redshirt sophomore had her fourth double-double on Sunday’s win over No. 25 Michigan with 16 kills and 11 digs.

#Badgers Sarah Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week



I asked @KellyPSheffield what the RS sophomore transfer has brought to the program this season. pic.twitter.com/NwFtFb7Zbu — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) October 17, 2022

The 6-foot-4 outside hitter has recorded 10-or-more kills in seven-straight matches. In Big Ten play Franklin averages 3.89 kills per set, which ranks fifth in the conference. In all matches, Franklin leads the Badgers with 3.61 kills per set.

Wisconsin wraps up the first half of Big Ten play this weekend, hosting Michigan State on Friday at 7 p.m. in the UW Field House. The Badgers will then travel to face Michigan for the second time in a week on Sunday at noon.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.