Sarah Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week
This is Franklin’s first career player of the week award.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sarah Franklin has made quite the impact on the No. 5 Wisconsin volleyball team since transferring from Michigan State.
The redshirt sophomore had her fourth double-double on Sunday’s win over No. 25 Michigan with 16 kills and 11 digs.
The 6-foot-4 outside hitter has recorded 10-or-more kills in seven-straight matches. In Big Ten play Franklin averages 3.89 kills per set, which ranks fifth in the conference. In all matches, Franklin leads the Badgers with 3.61 kills per set.
Wisconsin wraps up the first half of Big Ten play this weekend, hosting Michigan State on Friday at 7 p.m. in the UW Field House. The Badgers will then travel to face Michigan for the second time in a week on Sunday at noon.
Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.