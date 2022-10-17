School District of Beloit picks new superintendent

The School District of Beloit has selected Dr. Willie Garrison II as its next superintendent and its board is expected to sign off on the move on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit has selected the person expected to lead it into the future. On Monday, the Board of Education revealed it picked Dr. Willie Garrison II, last week and it confirmed that he has since accepted the role.

The board will still have to vote on his hiring and that is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Board President Sean Leavy explained.

The board chose Garrison during a closed session last week. During that session, board members came to a consensus that Garrison was the best person positioned “to maximize opportunities and provide exceptional learning experiences for our students,” Leavy wrote in his letter detailing the selection.

The letter noted that negotiations have wrapped up between the district and Garrison, who currently serves as the New Director of Teaching and Learning in the School District of Brown Deer.

In his letter, Leavy did not indicate when Garrison would start. He added that more information would be coming as the district finalizes its next steps.

When he was still a finalist, the district offered a history of Garrison’s career, which began two decades ago when he was a social studies teacher in Milwaukee. He eventually worked his way to two assistant principal roles in the city before taking over as Director of Equity, Student, and Family Services for the Wauwatosa School District.

In 2020, he moved to Brown Deer where he earned his doctorate in education from Concordia University the following year.

