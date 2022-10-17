Teen arrested after Beaver Dam hit-and-run, child seriously injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly hitting a child in Beaver Dam on Saturday night.

The unnamed victim was taken to a nearby hospital, then air lifted to another hospital where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Beaver Dam Police Department says the hit and run happened on the 100 block of Francis Ln.

Police also said the 17-year-old suspect is facing various felony charges, but they did not share what they are.

The crash is still under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.