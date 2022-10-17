Teen arrested after Beaver Dam hit-and-run, child seriously injured

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly hitting a child in Beaver Dam on Saturday night.

The unnamed victim was taken to a nearby hospital, then air lifted to another hospital where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The Beaver Dam Police Department says the hit and run happened on the 100 block of Francis Ln.

Police also said the 17-year-old suspect is facing various felony charges, but they did not share what they are.

The crash is still under investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons
Hilldale announced Tuesday that the new restaurant Amara is opening soon along with several...
Amara opening soon, other changes coming to Hilldale this fall

Latest News

He is currently at UW Health with life threatening injuries
Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI
The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion...
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a...
Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor
In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a...
Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor