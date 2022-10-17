You can now begin applying for student loan forgiveness

(WMTV) - People with student loans can now begin applying for the federal student loan forgiveness program. Late last week, the U.S. Department of Education launched the beta version of the initial form that begins the process of obtaining the loan.

While the page points out it is still in the testing phases, the federal government assured users that forms submitted now will be processed and they will not have to do it again. The website is available here.

Once on the application page, the site will ask for the following information:

Name

Social Security Number

Date of Birth

Phone Number

Email

Applications are due by Dec. 31, 2023.

Once submitted, applicants may not have to do anything else. The Education Department states it will provide step-by-step updates letting people know when their applications have been sent to the loan service provider, when it is approved, and when it is applied, as well as any other pertinent information.

The agency indicated it will need to follow up with individuals with any issues, and it will do so via email. Some of the items it may request include if the recipient had been enrolled as a “dependent student” between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, if the program managers are unable to match the application to a loan, or for documentation to verify income.

The Education Department website reiterates qualified applicants will have had to earn less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020; or to families who made less than $250,000 in either of those two years. Those who qualify will receive up $10,000 to help pay off their student loans, while Pell Grant recipients will be eligible for up to $20,000, the government has explained.

Don’t Fall for It

The Education Department is already warning people not to fall for scams that may arise surrounding the debt relief program.

The agency warns people may start getting offers to help get forgiveness from the program or debt cancellation for a fee. It reminds applicants or potential applicants they will not be charged by the government for help applying for forgiveness through the program.

Beyond being charged for what is a free service, the Education Dept. points out scammers may be targeting getting your personal information or account password.

All official follow-up emails from program managers will come from one of three email addresses:

Anyone who feels like they are being contacted by someone trying to rip them off is asked to contact the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357 or by going to reportfraud.ftc.gov.

