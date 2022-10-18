4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side.

According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.

They determined the teens were trying to swipe a Kia parked in the garage as well as a bicycle. When the teens saw police coming, they allegedly took off running and were chased down by the officers.

All four suspects, three of whom are 14 years old while the other suspect is a year younger, were booked into the Juvenile Reception Center, each of them on multiple counts.

One of the 14-year-olds had a fake gun on him at the time; while another was wearing an ankle monitor and is accused of tampering with it, MPD noted.

