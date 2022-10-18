4 teens arrested in foiled burglary at Madison apartment complex

Four teens were arrested Monday night after Madison Police Dept. officers broke up a burglary...
Four teens were arrested Monday night after Madison Police Dept. officers broke up a burglary at an apartment complex.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four young teens were allegedly caught late Monday night red-handed fleeing from a reported burglary on Madison’s southwest side.

According to its report, officers were alerted around 10:30 p.m. to a burglary that was in progress at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Raymond Road. When they arrived, the officers reported hearing activity coming from the underground garage.

They determined the teens were trying to swipe a Kia parked in the garage as well as a bicycle. When the teens saw police coming, they allegedly took off running and were chased down by the officers.

All four suspects, three of whom are 14 years old while the other suspect is a year younger, were booked into the Juvenile Reception Center, each of them on multiple counts.

One of the 14-year-olds had a fake gun on him at the time; while another was wearing an ankle monitor and is accused of tampering with it, MPD noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons

Latest News

Leopold Elementary School celebrates smiles with help from mobile dental clinic
File photo: The Madison Police Department used Apple's "Find My" feature to find multiple...
Apple’s “Find My” tracks stolen items to pizza box
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Michigan man after a chase on I-39/90/94, the agency...
Michigan man arrested after Columbia Co. chase on I-39/90/94
New ARTS for ALL Wisconsin exhibit displaying works of 90-year-old Madison artist
New ARTS for ALL Wisconsin exhibit displaying works of 90-year-old Madison artist