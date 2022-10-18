5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest

A 5-year-old was shot Monday evening. Police are looking for a person of interest.
By Jason Zimmerman and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl shot Monday evening has died, police reported.

Police responded Monday evening to a report of a gunshot victim in an apartment building on the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street, WBAY reported.

A young girl was taken to a hospital. Police reported her death Tuesday morning.

Her identity has not been released.

Police also identified a person of interest in the case as 35-year-old Jordan J. Leavy-Carter. Police said they would like to speak to him about the shooting.

Jordan Leavy-Carter
Jordan Leavy-Carter(Green Bay Police Department)

Although the shooter is on the loose, police said there is not a threat to the public.

“We are still obviously at the very beginning of what will be a pretty detailed investigation. There’s still a lot of investigative work for us to do to get to the bottom of this to find out what happened, but obviously, we are committed in a case like this to get to the bottom of it,” Chief Chris Davis said.

Neighbors said they are concerned that nobody is in custody for the shooting.

“I would like to find out what’s going on, too, because it’s my neighborhood. I don’t even know if I want to let my dogs out right now,” neighbor Lynne Jones said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin OT Logan Brown dismissed from football team
Melina Carattini and her family behind her. The gym remained silent until the 10th point so her...
Mosinee volleyball stays quiet to allow player’s brother to attend
Officer-involved shooting
Wis. DOJ: One dead after officer-involved shooting
When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said...
Wisconsin DNR suggests tackling fall projects differently this year
Wisconsin Track and Cross Country
UW athletes honor Sarah Shulze at competition with green ribbons

Latest News

Quinton Simon, 20 months old, was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his home.
Police searching landfill for missing toddler’s body
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian