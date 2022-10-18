5-year-old shot in Wisconsin dies; police identify person of interest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl shot Monday evening has died, police reported.

Police responded Monday evening to a report of a gunshot victim in an apartment building on the 1600 block of Amy Street near Bellevue Street, WBAY reported.

A young girl was taken to a hospital. Police reported her death Tuesday morning.

Her identity has not been released.

Police also identified a person of interest in the case as 35-year-old Jordan J. Leavy-Carter. Police said they would like to speak to him about the shooting.

Jordan Leavy-Carter (Green Bay Police Department)

Although the shooter is on the loose, police said there is not a threat to the public.

“We are still obviously at the very beginning of what will be a pretty detailed investigation. There’s still a lot of investigative work for us to do to get to the bottom of this to find out what happened, but obviously, we are committed in a case like this to get to the bottom of it,” Chief Chris Davis said.

Neighbors said they are concerned that nobody is in custody for the shooting.

“I would like to find out what’s going on, too, because it’s my neighborhood. I don’t even know if I want to let my dogs out right now,” neighbor Lynne Jones said.

