Apple’s “Find My” tracks stolen items to pizza box

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A feature baked into many Apple devices helped lead the Madison Police Department to several stolen items made by the tech giant – as well as the man accused of swiping them.

According to an MPD report, the victims told investigators Monday afternoon that someone went into their store, in the 1500 block of W. Gilman St., and took a MacBook and iPhone as well as an iPad and an iPod. In all, they estimated it was $2,500 worth of Apple products.

By activating the real-time location tracking of the “Find My” feature, officers were led via GPS to the 600 block of E. Washington Ave. Once there, they found the 61-year-old suspect still wearing the clothes he had on during the break-in and took him into custody, MPD’s report continued.

The police department noted that the Apple devices were found hidden in an old pizza box.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on multiple counts of theft as well as misdemeanor and felony bail jumping.

MPD added at the end the electronics have been returned to the victims.

