Blustery With A Slow Warm-Up

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A very calm stretch of weather expected through the end of the week and weekend. With that being said, we still have some gusty winds into early Wednesday. Despite it being calm precipitation wise, big changes will move in with temperatures. From an early taste of winter to late summer conditions by the weekend. It’s looking to be another stretch where just about everything in the closet will be needed. Next best chance of rain holds off until Monday.

Mostly clear tonight with gusty northwesterly winds of 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Overnight lows cold and into the upper 20s with windchill values even colder. Mostly sunny Wednesday and a few degrees warmer. Highs back to the middle and upper 40s. Partly cloudy Wednesday night and lows around 30. A few weak disturbances pass overhead Thursday and Friday, but outside of a few clouds conditions remain nice. Temperatures will warm from the 40s to the 50s Thursday and 60s Friday.

The weekend should be a beautiful one with highs going from the 60s to the 70s. There will be a few more clouds on Sunday. It looks like this could be peak fall color over the weekend as well. Storm chances return quickly Monday with a very active week of weather setting up beyond that.

