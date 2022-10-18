Coldest Air Of Season

Key Takeaways

Few Flurries Tonight

Windy Through Tuesday

Sunshine & Warming Late Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The middle of October feeling more like the middle of December with cold temperatures and snow showers floating around. Even enough for the first accumulating snowfall in some spots Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, the cold air is sticking around for now. However, there is hope by the end of the week that a big warm-up will carry us into the weekend with above normal temperatures.

Early snow showers and flurries this evening will give way to a slow decrease and clouds. Gusty winds will remain out of the northwest 15-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Overnight lows down around 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies Tuesday with chilly highs into the lower and middle 40s. Winds will still be breeze out of the northwest 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Mostly clear Tuesday night with lows into the upper 20s.

From there on out, it’s more of the same with a nice warm up. Wednesday’s highs in the middle to upper 40s turn to 50s out Thursday. The 60s return on Friday with a run toward 70 possible by the end of the weekend. Our next weathemaker and chance of storms will hold off until early next week.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.