John Tate II no longer taking Madison Independent Police Monitor position

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Racine Alderman and former Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate II will no longer be taking the City of Madison’s Independent Police Monitor position after he was chosen about a week ago.

City of Madison officials confirmed Tate withdrew his acceptance of the position Monday and has accepted another opportunity. It was not noted where Tate will be heading.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board said it was determining the next steps and will provide updates. The board is scheduled to meet on Oct. 27.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board announced on Oct. 10 that it had selected Tate for the position. The independent police monitor’s duties include ensuring the Madison Police Department complies with its internal policies and procedures.

Tate resigned as chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission in June, a month after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers asked Tate to step down in the midst of Republican criticism over parole plans for a convicted murderer.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board released a list of finalists for the independent monitor position in August, which included Tate, Robert Copley, Rodney Saunders Jr., and Joel Winnig.

