Leopold Elementary School celebrates smiles with help from mobile dental clinic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a hundred children at Leopold Elementary School will receive dental care over the span of the next few weeks with help from Access Community Health Centers and their mobile dental clinic, known as the ‘Care-Mobile.’

This program, known as Celebrate Smiles has been in existence since 2010, and has helped dozens of schools in the Madison and Sun Prairie School Districts be able to provide their students with dental care to ensure they have all the care needed to help them be able to reach their full potential.

Though ‘Celebrate Smiles’ did have to take a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, CEO of Access Community Health Centers Dr. Ken Loving is grateful they are able to have the opportunity this school year to bring dental care back to the kids.

“What we found over the years is that there are a significant number of kids that really need dental care, and some of them have serious dental problems,” Dr. Loving said. One of the great things about this program is we’re able to provide very basic care, but we’re also able to help children who have more significant needs and need to have more intensive care. We can take care of everyone we see and make sure their needs are met.

Assistant Principal Kim Carruthers says it is fulfilling to be able to provide that for the kids and families, as well as making sure they re upholding the values of the MMSD strategic framework.

“There’s reluctance at first, when they’re picked i[ from the classroom to head down to the dental clinic, but once they’re met with the caring staff and have their needs met, they come back to the classroom with smiles, full of life and ready to learn,” she said.

Celebrate Smiles provides dental cleanings and restorative treatment as needed to children from 4K to 8th grade. Their goal is to be able to remove the barrier so they can ensure care for people in the community.

The dentist for the Celebrate Smiles program, Dr. Brian Schwarzbrott is especially grateful to be able to have the care-mobile so that they are able to provide this care access for as many children as possible.

“Access to care issues are real, and we just want to be a part of solving those problems for families,” he said.

To learn more about the ‘Celebrate Smiles’ program, visit their website or call 608-852-2781 for further information.

