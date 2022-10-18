MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization.

“We are honored that such a prominent national donor is investing in our rural communities,” Foundation Board of Directors chair Dr. Mike Sullivan said. “We are one of very few organizations in Wisconsin to receive such an honor, and I see it as a huge vote of confidence in our community’s work to positively impact children and families.”

Foundation President and CEO Tina Crave explained the donation will allow it to invest more broadly with a focus on improving housing, early care, and education. She added the organization would like other community leaders to see it as a sign they should continue working with the Foundation on other collaborative efforts.

“We are humbled and honored to accept this incredible gift on behalf of our partners across Dodge and Jefferson County,” Crave continued. “To be selected through such a rigorous vetting process is confirmation that our work is on the right track.”

She described the process the Foundation went through to get the donation, saying it all started with a phone call from a consulting firm representing an anonymous donor asking about the Every Child Thrives partnership. The firm wanted to know how they worked with other regional agencies and what kind of data the gather to ensure children are as health as possible.

According to the Foundation’s statement, Every Child Thrives works with partners to create common goals then they align their resources around meeting them. Tracking their progress includes using a scorecard for the communities. “(T)he collaborative approach makes more of a lasting impact than each organization might in acting alone,” it added.

In its statement, the agency pointed out not long ago it announced a $16 million project that will see a 55,000 square foot structure and 90 surrounding acres on Watertown’s south side converted for use by the YMCA, Jefferson County’s Head Start program, and co-working spaces for non-profits and innovators.

The Foundation noted Scott has donated $3.8 billion to over 400 organizations this year. A Medium post by Scott indicated that six in 10 of the recipients are led by women and three-quarters of them have lived the experience of the issues they are combating and are from the area they are trying to help.

On the same day as the Foundation’s announcement, the Girl Scouts of the USA announced receiving nearly $85 million from Scott for the organization and 29 of its local branches. In Wisconsin, over the past couple years, multiple groups have accepted seven-figure donations, including YWCA Madison, Rock Co. YWCA, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co., and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

