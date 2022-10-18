MFD: Improperly discarded cigarettes linked to deck fire

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department crews were called to a residence early Tuesday morning for reports of a fire on an outside deck.

According to MFD, crews responded to the 2900 block of Turbot Drive to find a small fire off the deck and near the building.

After putting out the fire, firefighters checked inside the residence to see if fire had spread into the building. MFD said they found light gray smoke inside, but they confirmed the fire had not spread into the building. Crews were able to clear the smoke out of the residence.

The Madison Fire Department Fire Investigation Team determined that the fire was caused by improperly discarded cigarettes.

No one was injured in the fire, according to MFD.

