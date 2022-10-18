Michigan man arrested after Columbia Co. chase on I-39/90/94

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Michigan man faces what would be his fifth OWI conviction after allegedly leading Wisconsin State Patrol troopers on a chase through Columbia County late Monday night.

According to the state patrol, one of its troopers first spotted Valerian Dubei heading north on I-39/90/94 near DeForest and stated the 59-year-old driver could not keep his GMC Jimmy in his lane and, at one point, the SUV nearly struck a traffic cone.

After being stopped, Dubei got out of his vehicle but refused to obey the trooper’s commands then got back in the SUV and drove off, the WSP stated. Troopers began chasing him, the report continued, and the pursuit ended after stop sticks were deployed, blowing out three of the vehicle’s four tires.

The Portage Police Department brought a K-9 to the scene as Dubei was being arrested. The dog alerted troopers that something suspicious was in the vehicle and a search of the SUV turned up open containers, ammunition, and hunting knives, the WHP reported noted.

Troopers conducted a field sobriety test then obtained a warrant for a blood draw, which was performed at a nearby hospital, before booking Dubei into the Columbia Co. jail, according to the state patrol. In addition to the fifth-offense OWI charge, he is accused of possession of open intoxicants, deviation from a designated lane, operating while suspended, and operating without insurance.

