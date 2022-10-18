MPD SVU arrest 36-year-old man in child sex investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old man was arrested over the weekend on ten charges related to a child sex investigation, police reported Tuesday.

MPD’s Special Victims Unit arrested Zachariah Singletary, Sr., on Saturday as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old told officials about going to a 7-Eleven on the 600 block of State Street in State Street with two classmates, where Singletary was a manager. The child told police that both of the classmates said they had sex with him in the past.

When the three arrived at the store, the complaint states that Singletary took them outside and assaulted the 15-year-old.

The child also told officers that Singletary allegedly told one of the classmates to “convince” them to “have sex with him.”

In a separate incident on Oct. 2, another juvenile told police about meeting up with three teens on the 600 block of State Street. Singletary and another man met the group. The 15-year-old said that after eating at a restaurant on State Street, Singletary made them go back to the 7-Eleven. Two of the juveniles went into the back room of the store, while the complaint says the two other juveniles, including the 15-year-old left out of the back.

Police met with Singletary on Oct. 3 and asked him how he knew one of the teens involved. Singletary said the person was 19 and would visit the store. He said he didn’t “kick it” with any of her friends because they were all juveniles, according to the complaint. He also told police that he would sometimes take them out to eat. He said he never provided them with drugs and never provided them with alcohol. When police asked if he had any sort of sexual contact with them, Singletary said no.

On Oct. 7, another juvenile reported an alleged assault by Singletary. They also reported that a classmate had told people at school about him and said a lot of people knew of him. The child alleged that Singletary would give juveniles money, take them out to eat and gave a necklace to one child.

According to court records, he is accused of the following charges:

Four counts of trafficking of a child

One count of second degree sexual assault of a child

Two counts of child enticement

One count of attempted child enticement

Two counts of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older, actor 19 or older, which is a misdemeanor

Singletary appeared in court Tuesday for his initial appearance and entered not guilty pleas to the misdemeanor counts. His cash bond was set at $10,000.

A preliminary hearing for the 36-year-old has been scheduled for Oct. 26.

