New ARTS for ALL Wisconsin exhibit displaying works of 90-year-old Madison artist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The art center inside ARTS for ALL Wisconsin on Madison’s East Side, is displaying the life work of 90-year-old Bob Hanneman.

Wall-to-wall the new exhibit features the complex artwork Hanneman has created over his 70 years as an independent artist.

His artwork has been widely collected by public institutions, private buyers, even published in national magazines.

Now through Dec. 16, ARTS for ALL Wisconsin, a Madison-based non-profit providing programs in the arts to children and adults with disabilities, proudly presents A Season of Art: Celebrating the Works of Bob Hanneman.

The exhibit, draws together dozens of work and offers many new pieces for sale.

His style is distinctive and deeply original, with repeating columns of tiny flowers, flowerpots, goldfish, or seeds.

Autoplay Caption

Christina Martin-Wright, ARTS for ALL Wisconsin executive director joins The Morning Show Tuesday to discuss the works of AFA artist Bob Hanneman.

To learn more about the non-profit’s programs, see here.

The exhibit runs through Dec 16 at the AFA arc center, open Monday through Friday. The showcase is free and open to the public.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.