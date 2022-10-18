Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

By Abriela Thiel
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 41-year-old driver of a pick-up truck failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection of County Highway TT and Ridge Road. The pick-up truck was broadsided by a Waste Management truck traveling east on TT.

The driver of the pick-up truck was ejected from his vehicle and transported by Sun Prairie EMS to a local hospital. The driver has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old driver of the Waste Management truck was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the pick-up truck will be cited for failure to stop and not wearing a seatbelt.

