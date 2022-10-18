Video evidence collected after shots fired incident in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired on Madison’s west side.

Officers were first dispatched to Hathaway Drive for reports of shots fired, then to Brookwood Road for another shots fired call. Shell casings were found in the area, with video evidence indicating that the bullets were fired from a handgun.

No damage was found to cars or property in the area, according to police. There are no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers or submit tips online at p3.tips.com

