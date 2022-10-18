Wisconsin DNR launches interactive PFAS portal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched an online tool Tuesday for people to stay up-to-date on potential water contaminations all over the state.

Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made “forever” chemicals found in a number of products like non-stick cookware, and proven dangerous in fire-fighting foams used at airports and military bases.

The WI DNR launched its PFAS Interactive Data Viewer on Tuesday to provide Wisconsinites with interactive and up-to-date data detailing where PFAS is currently a problem.

”This is the first time we’ve had all of theses resources compiled into one single resource where you can layer the different pieces of information together,” DNR office of emerging contaminants director Mimi Johnson said.

She said the DNR wants people to have a comprehensive website that shows PFAS contamination risks in drinking water, surface water, fish and wildlife.

”That data is about as close to live and real time as we have as well,” DNR GIS data, analysis & integration section supervisor Jesse Papez said.

He said fresh updates are important for people living near airports or military bases where known PFAS chemicals were used and could run off into water systems.

Charles Dykman lives on Lake Monona and knew about a PFAS fish advisory in place, but did not know about the new portal as of Tuesday.

”I don’t swim, I don’t sail anymore, we aren’t out in boats much and we certainly don’t go out when the weather is similar to today,” Dykman said. ”I think it is helpful. I’m not sure what they will be able to do about it but to know that the water contains PFAS leaves it up to each individual to decide what they’re going to do about it.”

DNR’s division of drinking water and groundwater Field Operations Director Kyle Burton said their team is working on remediation efforts, but in the meantime, the portal is a way for people to stay up to date.

”All municipal water systems will be sampling for PFAS in the next year and that data will be automatically pulled into this viewer,” Burton said. “So as systems start to sample over the next year, their results will be pulled into this viewer can monitor it that way.”

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.