Bloom fundraiser: Getting students the resources they need

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District, 18 percent of students receive free or reduced lunch — of the 7,300 students served overall.

In light of that high number, there’s an effort to get students the resources they need.

On Thursday, November 10, the organization Bloom will host its second event to raise money for MCPASD’s “Caring Closets,” including the “Cardinal Nest” at Middleton High School.

The benefit event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Blackhawk Country Club, with a goal of raising $65,000 for the district.

To learn more about Bloom or purchase tickets to the event, visit their website.

