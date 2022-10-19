DNR wants library card holders to “check out” state parks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Library cards could soon help hundreds of Wisconsinites go beyond checking out books to checking out the state’s scenic beauty as well.

At the beginning of next month, the Department of Natural Resources will roll out a new pilot program allowing 1,000 library card holders to get a day pass to state parks or forests. The passes will be good for one vehicle to visit any state park, forest, or recreation where admission is required.

“This program is another wonderful example of the role Wisconsin’s public libraries can play in connecting urban and rural community members with resources for both learning and enjoyment both in and outside the library building,” Executive Director of the Wisconsin Library Association Laura Sauser said.

The passes will be distributed evenly among 20 libraries across the state (listed below). Each one will get 50 passes to distribute. A DNR statement explained the libraries were chosen mased on economic and social factors. More information about the program is available here.

Wisconsin State Park System Director Steve Schmelzer described the test program as a way to give more people to access to the parks. “By partnering with Wisconsin’s library system, we can reach households who may not be as familiar with the wide array of opportunities Wisconsin’s state parks and forests have to offer,” he continued.

DNR plans to hold a kickoff event introducing the project on Thursday at Platteville Public Library, at 225 W. Main Street. The program begins on Nov. 1, when library card holders can begin checking out the passes. It will last until Mar. 1 of next year. People getting the pass will also get an informational kit of the park system, maps, and more.

Participants will be asked to complete a survey so DNR can understand who used them and how. The agency hopes to continue in earnest into 2023, it added.

Argyle Public Library,

Beloit Public Library,

Deer Park Public Library,

Edgerton Public Library,

Farnsworth Public Library (Oconto),

Franklin Public Library,

Grantsburg Public Library,

Hales Corners Public Library,

Hedberg Public Library (Janesville),

Irvin Young Memorial Library (Whitewater),

Kenosha Public Library, McMillan Public Library (Wisconsin Rapids),

Mercer Public Library,

North Shore Public Library (Glendale),

Oak Creek Public Library,

Platteville Public Library,

Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library (Hayward),

Shorewood Public Library,

Wauwatosa Public Library and,

Winter Public Library

