Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Foot Locker, Inc. has notified the state and employees it will close in 2023 resulting in the loss of 210 jobs.

In a letter to the Department of Workforce, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board the company states distribution operations at the Wausau location will be phased out, beginning on January 31, 2023, and closing the facility on or about April 30, 2023. It’s located at 500 N 72nd Ave.

The notice states the reason is to optimize U.S. distribution to serve customers more efficiently.

The entire facility will be closed and closure is expected to be permanent.

In a statement to NewsChannel 7, Cara Tocci, Vice President of Global Corporate Communications said, " As part of our efforts to optimize our US distribution network to serve our customers nationwide more efficiently and effectively, we are phasing out distribution operations at our Wausau, Wisconsin, facility. We take these types of decisions seriously. We are working with the impacted team members to provide potential opportunities within the company, a competitive severance package, a stay bonus, and career services support.”

The first layoff is scheduled to occur on January 31, 2023 and is expected to affect 162 employees, and the second layoff is anticipated to occur on or before April 30, 2023 and is expected to affect 48 employees.

Eastbay was founded in Wausau in 1980 by Art Juedes and Rick Gering. According to the Eastbay website, the two were frustrated that quality athletic shoes couldn’t be found locally. During the following 17 years, the duo set up shoe clinics and educated coaches and players on the benefits of shoes. The company’s offerings later expanded to apparel and equipment.

The company also launched its ‘tent sale’. For nearly 20 years, thousands of shoppers would visit Marathon Park to score deep discounts on Eastbay shoes. The weekend sales typically drew around 50,000 people. More recently the sales had shifted to the Eastbay Retail Center parking lot, but were scaled down from the event they had been at Marathon Park.

Eastbay went public in 1995, and two years later the shareholders sold the company to Woolworth, a large sports equipment retail store.

In 1997, Eastbay joined Foot Locker, Inc. to expand its footprint and offer a greater selection. According to WSAW archives, the Woolworth Corporation agreed to pay $146 million dollars for the company. The term stated Woolworth would obtain Eastbay’s infrastructure and direct marketing know-how. The sale made Gering, Juedes and Chief Executive Officer Harry Colcord instant millionaires. In 1997, Eastbay employed around 1,400 at the Wausau headquarters on 1st Avenue and was one of the largest employers in Marathon County.

In 1998, Eastbay’s website offered online sales. The move continued to propel the company into success.

By August 2001, an investor group that leased space to Eastbay announced a $5M expansion of the company’s distribution center to Wausau’s industrial park. At the time, the news was expected to add 100 jobs. In 2001, Woolworth changed its name to Foot Locker after previously being under the Foot Locker umbrella.

By 2016, the distribution center was shipping out 21,000 packages a day according to WSAW records. The company which started out as two friends later grew to employ 2,000 people in Marathon County.

NewsChannel 7 has reached out to Foot Locker to learn what this means for the Eastbay call center. We will update this article when we hear back.

