John Tate II takes City of Racine position after rejecting Madison offer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Racine revealed Wednesday that John Tate II would serve as the city’s new violence prevention manager, following his decision to withdraw his acceptance of a position in Madison.

Tate had been selected last week to serve as the City of Madison’s first independent police monitor, but officials reported Tuesday that he rescinded his acceptance of the offer to take another opportunity.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said the City was pleased to have Tate serve in the violence prevention manager role and nodded to him having other potential opportunities.

“John has a proven record of public service and community work,” Mason said. “While John had opportunities for public service in other communities I am pleased he has chosen to do this work in his hometown.”

Tate resigned as chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission in June, a month after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers asked Tate to step down in the midst of Republican criticism over parole plans for a convicted murderer.

Tate has served as an alder for Racine’s 3rd District since April of 2017 and has been president of the Common Council since 2021, Racine officials noted. He will be resigning from the city council to take on the new position.

Tate received a master’s degree in social work from Loyola University.

