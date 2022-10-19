More Sunshine, But Continued Cold

Much warmer by the end of the week
Extended Forecast
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Sunny and Cold Today
  • Milder Thursday
  • A Warming Trend Through the Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A very calm stretch of weather expected through the end of the week and weekend. A significant warming trend will be experienced through the end of the week with highs returning to the 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The next chance won’t arrive until Sunday night and Monday.

This morning, lows will be cold with readings dropping into the upper 20s and windchill values even colder. Mostly sunny are expected today but highs will only manage middle 40s. Partly cloudy skies will be seen tonight with lows around 30. A few weak disturbances pass overhead Thursday and Friday, but outside of a few clouds conditions remain nice. Temperatures will warm from the 40s to the 50s Thursday and lower 70s Friday.

The weekend should be a beautiful one with highs continuing in the 70s. There will be a few more clouds on Sunday. It looks like this could be peak fall color over the weekend as well. Storm chances return quickly Monday with a very active week of weather setting up beyond that.

