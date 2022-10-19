NBC15 Pet of the Week: Meet Frankie & Bear!

Meet the NBC15 Pets of the Week, kittens Frankie and Bear from the Dane Co. Humane Society!
By Eliana Schreiber
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It may be National Adopt a Dog Month in October, but these two kitties are ready to steal your heart just the same!

Frankie and Bear are both 2-and-a-half-month old Domestic Shorthair kittens who are sweet as pie!

The sister-brother duo can be adopted out separately or together, and would do great either way — although the shelter does recommend getting two kittens together because they will play together.

Frankie and Bear are definitely active little ones, but they like to snuggle up and rest after a good exercise session... “play hard, nap hard,” is their motto.

Interested in adopting Frankie or Bear? They are available now on the Dane County Humane Society website.

