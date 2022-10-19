Restraining orders dismissed against Baraboo School District activities director

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Restraining orders filed against the Baraboo School District’s activities director following an incident involving two other men, a group of high school students and a “torch like device” have been dismissed, according to court records Wednesday.

Two restraining orders filed against Jim Langkamp were dismissed during an injunction hearing Wednesday, while a third was dropped last week.

As of Wednesday, no charges have been filed against Langkamp.

Langkamp was one of three men taken into custody following the incident. One man, John Kolar, is accused of a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

High schoolers were throwing toilet paper at homes the night of Oct. 5, Baraboo Police Department said, which it added is a typical homecoming tradition.

Lt. Ryan La Broscian said a student called the agency around 10:30 p.m. after alleging a group of teens were forced out of a vehicle by a group of men, one of whom had a “torch like device,” in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail. Police did not say which of the three men was holding the “torch like device.”

The day following the incident, Baraboo School District Superintendent Dr. Rainey Briggs described Langkamp as a “standup individual” and said the district would look into the incident once an investigation was completed.

