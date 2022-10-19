Sun Prairie passes proactive approach to fighting animal abuse

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits Tuesday night by an 8-0 unanimous decision.

“The intent of this ordinance is to protect the health and well-being of animals,” Alderperson Steve Stocker said.

The ordinance will prohibit retail sales of the three pet species, groups Stocker says are most commonly the victims of large-scale commercial breeding. The ban on retail sales will not apply to pet adoption and rescue nor breeders selling directly to people living in Sun Prairie.

“Seeing some of the stories behind the unethical treatment and what happens in these large-scale breeding operations, that’s something that Sun Prairie would not be proud to have in our city,” Stocker said.

Stocker added that no store in the city falls under the ordinance, making it a preventative move. Stocker says it is a way of keeping the retail sale of animals out of the city, an ordinance adopted by several local governments across Wisconsin.

The ordinance becomes effective immediately upon its passing.

